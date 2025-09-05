Latest

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham & other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 Sept 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:47 am | Sep 5, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee records changes against US dollar, with greenback trading at Rs282.30 on the buying side and Rs283.30 on the selling side, according to the latest data from the open market.

Euro held firm, quoted at Rs328.2 (buying) and Rs330 (selling), while UK pound traded higher at Rs378.40 and Rs380.3 respectively. Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.90–77.10, and the Saudi riyal at Rs75.2–75.4.

Other notable movements included the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs913.60–921.60, the Bahraini dinar at Rs747.85–750.35, and the Omani riyal at Rs732.50–735.00.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.30 283.30
Euro EUR 328.2 330
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.4 380.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.90 77.10
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 183.00 188.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.85 750.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
China Yuan CNY 39.36 39.76
Danish Krone DKK 43.9 44.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36 36.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.60 921.60
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 732.50 735.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 222
Swedish Krona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
     
