US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham & other Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – 5 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee records changes against US dollar, with greenback trading at Rs282.30 on the buying side and Rs283.30 on the selling side, according to the latest data from the open market.

Euro held firm, quoted at Rs328.2 (buying) and Rs330 (selling), while UK pound traded higher at Rs378.40 and Rs380.3 respectively. Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham stood at Rs76.90–77.10, and the Saudi riyal at Rs75.2–75.4.

Other notable movements included the Kuwaiti dinar at Rs913.60–921.60, the Bahraini dinar at Rs747.85–750.35, and the Omani riyal at Rs732.50–735.00.