Nadia Khan regrets her young age marriage as ‘biggest mistake’

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and host Nadia Khan has expressed regret over her hasty decision of marrying in the young age.

The Dolly Darling starlet recently appeared in an interview where she called her decision of early marriage a “big mistake”.

She revealed that no family member had supported her decision of early marriage, but she went ahead with it and then had to face the consequences.

She further explained that at the time of her first marriage, she was only 18 years old, and even her father had advised her that there was no need to marry at such a young age.

However, her ignorance and emotional state pushed her into making that decision, Nadia Khan said.

The actress said that her family had given examples of friends who had completed their education and faced financial challenges after marriage.

She added that the hasty decision led to an unsuccessful marriage, and she eventually separated from her husband.