Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

What will be new Petrol, Diesel Rates in Pakistan from March 16?

ISLAMABAD – A big relief on petrol and diesel prices are expected for inflation-weary Pakistanis with rates of petroleum products likely to come down by up to Rs15 per litre.

Sources familiar with the development said Petrol prices are expected to come down by around Rs15 per litre for the second half of March 2025, as global oil prices take a plunge. The reduction is set to bring relief to consumers and will likely be accompanied by a cut in diesel prices by up to Rs10-11 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is preparing to submit a proposal for price adjustments to the Prime Minister for approval. Following the green light, the Finance Ministry will issue an official notification to implement the new rates.

Expected Petrol Rates in Pakistan

POLs Expected rate
Super 240
Diesel 248

Petrol is currently priced at Rs255.63 per litre and Diesel costs Rs258.64 per litre for first half of March 2025.

Globally, Brent crude futures fell to $69.22 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $65.90 per barrel. Global traders are growing increasingly concerned about the potential economic impact of a US recession, as well as the effects of tariffs on global growth, which have contributed to the price decline.

Petroleum prices likely to dip in Pakistan – Check expected rates from March 16

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Malaysian Ringgits to Pakistani rupees rate today on March 11, 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search