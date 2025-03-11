What will be new Petrol, Diesel Rates in Pakistan from March 16?

ISLAMABAD – A big relief on petrol and diesel prices are expected for inflation-weary Pakistanis with rates of petroleum products likely to come down by up to Rs15 per litre.

Sources familiar with the development said Petrol prices are expected to come down by around Rs15 per litre for the second half of March 2025, as global oil prices take a plunge. The reduction is set to bring relief to consumers and will likely be accompanied by a cut in diesel prices by up to Rs10-11 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is preparing to submit a proposal for price adjustments to the Prime Minister for approval. Following the green light, the Finance Ministry will issue an official notification to implement the new rates.

Expected Petrol Rates in Pakistan

POLs Expected rate Super 240 Diesel 248

Petrol is currently priced at Rs255.63 per litre and Diesel costs Rs258.64 per litre for first half of March 2025.

Globally, Brent crude futures fell to $69.22 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $65.90 per barrel. Global traders are growing increasingly concerned about the potential economic impact of a US recession, as well as the effects of tariffs on global growth, which have contributed to the price decline.