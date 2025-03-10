Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Petroleum prices likely to dip in Pakistan – Check expected rates from March 16

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices are likely to be slashed by up to Rs12 per litre in upcoming review for second fortnight of March 2025.

Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) Chairman Tariq Wazir Khan has predicted that the price of petrol could decreased by Rs12 per litre and high speed diesel price by Rs8 per litre.

The claims comes as inflation has eased in Pakistan with people are expecting the government to provide them a significant relief in petroleum prices.

The OMAP chairman has indicated a massive cut in petroleum prices during this weekend amid his dispute with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) over ‘Take or Pay’ agreements with local refineries.

Under the ‘Take or Pay’, OMCs would be required to either buy their allocated petroleum product quotas from local refineries or pay penalties for failing to do so, local media reported.

Current Petrol Prices in Pakistan

The current petrol price in Pakistan stands at R 255.63 per litre, High Speed Diesel R. 258.64/Ltr and Light Speed Diesel Rs 155.81/Ltr.

Expected New Petrol Prices from March 16

The government will announce the revised petroleum prices on March 15 night and they will come into effect from next day, March 16.

If the estimate given by the OMAP chairman is approved by the government, the petrol price would drop to Rs247.63 per litre and the diesel price Rs246.64/litre.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

