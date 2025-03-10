Railways announces special trains, discounts for Eidul Fitr 2025 [Check Schedule]

ISLAMABAD – Newly-appointed Minister of Railways Hanif Abbasi has announced the launch of special trains and a reduction in fares to facilitate public ahead of upcoming Eidul Fitr 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Hanif Abbasi directed railway officials to ensure the safety of passengers and their property, emphasising the installation of surveillance devices to prevent any accidents.

The minister expressed his commitment that efforts will be made to increase railway revenues and reduce expenses.

He further said that special trains would be operated from the 25th of Ramazan, adding that there would be a decrease in train fares during Eid.

The minister of railways also noted that remittances have increased, and discussions are ongoing with various countries regarding the ML-1 project.

It is recalled that Hanif Abbasi was recently inducted the federal cabinet and was assigned the Ministry of Railways just three days ago.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of six Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan this year.

According to reports, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted that Ramazan will last 29 days, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31.

Astronomers believe the Shawwal moon will be visible across most parts of Pakistan on the evening of March 30, as it will be 26 hours old — meeting the criteria for moon sighting.

If Ramazan lasts 29 days, Eid will be observed from Monday to Wednesday (March 31 to April 2). If it lasts 30 days, Eid will fall from Tuesday to Thursday (April 1 to 3).

With the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) already off for government employees, this could result in a total of six holidays for Eid.