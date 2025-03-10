Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Railways announces special trains, discounts for Eidul Fitr 2025 [Check Schedule]

ISLAMABAD – Newly-appointed Minister of Railways Hanif Abbasi has announced the launch of special trains and a reduction in fares to facilitate public ahead of upcoming Eidul Fitr 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Hanif Abbasi directed railway officials to ensure the safety of passengers and their property, emphasising the installation of surveillance devices to prevent any accidents.

The minister expressed his commitment that efforts will be made to increase railway revenues and reduce expenses.

He further said that special trains would be operated from the 25th of Ramazan, adding that there would be a decrease in train fares during Eid.

The minister of railways also noted that remittances have increased, and discussions are ongoing with various countries regarding the ML-1 project.

It is recalled that Hanif Abbasi was recently inducted the federal cabinet and was assigned the Ministry of Railways just three days ago.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of six Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan this year.

According to reports, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted that Ramazan will last 29 days, and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31.

Astronomers believe the Shawwal moon will be visible across most parts of Pakistan on the evening of March 30, as it will be 26 hours old — meeting the criteria for moon sighting.

If Ramazan lasts 29 days, Eid will be observed from Monday to Wednesday (March 31 to April 2). If it lasts 30 days, Eid will fall from Tuesday to Thursday (April 1 to 3).

With the weekend (Saturday and Sunday) already off for government employees, this could result in a total of six holidays for Eid.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 10 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search