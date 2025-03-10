Who will pay the fine if front seat passenger fails to fasten seat belt in Lahore?

LAHORE – The City Traffic Police Lahore has implanted a law that makes it mandatory for front seat passengers in vehicles to fasten the seat belt as they can face fines in case of violation.

The traffic police have reinforced the importance of seat belt use for both driver and front seat passenger, highlighting how the seat belt protects them from sudden collisions.

In a video shared on the Facebook page of the Lahore Traffic Police, an officer can be heart stating that fines will be imposed if the second front seat passenger fails to fasten the seat belt.

He further states that the fine will be paid by the passenger and not the driver in case of violation.

Currently, a fine amounting to Rs750 is imposed for not wearing the seat belt while driving the vehicle in Lahore.