Petrol price likely to go up by Rs5per litre from March 1; See Expected price here

ISLAMABAD – Another blow to inflation-hit masses as price of petrol is expected to climb higher from March 1, 2025.

Reports in local media hinted at the surge in domestic petrol prices despite a drop in global oil prices, ahead of Ramadan, when prices of other products also go up.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products Old Price Expected Price Petrol 256.13 260-261 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) 263.95 Rs262-263 Kerosene 171.65 170

As petrol price is set to rise, the prices of diesel and kerosene may see minor cut than Rs1 per liter. The proposed increase in petrol prices comes amid a slight uptick in international oil rates and a depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

In global market, Brent crude oil remains stable in last fortnight. The price hikes come at a time when the government is preparing for the start of Ramadan. The surge in petrol prices is expected to add financial pressure to households already facing rising costs during the holy month.

Petroleum dealers call nationwide strikes