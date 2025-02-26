Avalanche claims three lives in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum valley amid snowfall

MUZAFFARABAD – Three youth lost their lives after they were hit by an avalanche in Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir as heavy snowfall continues in the northern areas of the country for two days.

The incident took place in the mountainous area of Doodgai while search operation is underway to recover the bodies as identity of the dead persons is yet to be determined.

An official of District Disaster Management Authority, Ahtar Ayub, said heavy snowfall is still ongoing in the valley.

The search operation in Doodgai was stopped last night, adding that it is facing challenges due to the lack of mobile signal in the area.

Meanwhile, the Met Office said a strong westerly wave affecting most upper and central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts during next two to three days.

Intermittent widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over hills) is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday, it said,

Heavyfalls (heavy snowfall in northern areas) is also likely at few places during the period. Rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated hailstorm) is expected at isolated places in south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan and northeast /central Punjab and Islamabad.

It warned that heavy rain/snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli from 26th to 28th February .

It added that there is possibility of the landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

“Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and may avoid unnecessary travelling during heavy episodes of snow/rainfall,” read official statement.