Pakistan

Sindh Police announce jobs to hire Head Constables & Constables

Web Desk
11:34 PM | 1 May, 2024
In order to address the shortage of policemen in Sindh province, the Sindh police have announced new jobs to hire Head Constable, Wireless Operator, Constable, Driver Police Constable across the province.

In an advertisement, Sindh police announced to hire the policemen on the quota of deceased, Shaheed, permanently invalidated or incapacitated.

Number of Vacancies for Head Constable, Constable Jobs 

The Sindh police have announced to recruit 3,283 policemen including the Head Constable, Wireless Operator, Constable, Driver Police Constable.

Last Date to Apply for Head Constable, Constable Jobs

The last date for application submission is 28th May, 2024.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit SIBA Testing Services (STS) website to apply online.

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

