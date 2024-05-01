In order to address the shortage of policemen in Sindh province, the Sindh police have announced new jobs to hire Head Constable, Wireless Operator, Constable, Driver Police Constable across the province.

In an advertisement, Sindh police announced to hire the policemen on the quota of deceased, Shaheed, permanently invalidated or incapacitated.

Number of Vacancies for Head Constable, Constable Jobs

The Sindh police have announced to recruit 3,283 policemen including the Head Constable, Wireless Operator, Constable, Driver Police Constable.

Last Date to Apply for Head Constable, Constable Jobs

The last date for application submission is 28th May, 2024.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should visit SIBA Testing Services (STS) website to apply online.