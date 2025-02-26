Ahmad Ali Akbar delights fans with candid moments from Wedding festivities

KARACHI – Lollywood star Ahmad Ali Akbar, shared intimate moments from his wedding celebration, as he left fans in awe after low profile ceremony.

The Parizaad actor, who is admired for his acting skills, stunned fans by secretly tying the knot with Maham Batool, a lawyer and digital creator, in February 2025. As news of his wedding with Maham Batook kept fans on their toes, there were only a few glimpses shared by friends and family online.

The duo first opted to remain private about their big day, but now took to Instagram to share some beautiful moments from their wedding festivities.

Some of the pictures are from their Nikah ceremony, showing bride and groom sitting behind floral curtain, preparing for the moment of vows. The snaps from the Mehndi or Sheendi Night show newly wed donning light green outfits, radiating elegance.

The Qawwali Night saw Ahmad wearing black shalwar kameez which he paired with a maroon waistcoat and a black shawl, while Maham Batool opted for maroon saree with a gold and copper-colored border.