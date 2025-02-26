Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ahmad Ali Akbar delights fans with candid moments from Wedding festivities

Ahmad Ali Akbar Delights Fans With Candid Moments From Wedding Festivities

KARACHI – Lollywood star Ahmad Ali Akbar, shared intimate moments from his wedding celebration, as he left fans in awe after low profile ceremony.

The Parizaad actor, who is admired for his acting skills, stunned fans by secretly tying the knot with Maham Batool, a lawyer and digital creator, in February 2025. As news of his wedding with Maham Batook kept fans on their toes, there were only a few glimpses shared by friends and family online.

The duo first opted to remain private about their big day, but now took to Instagram to share some beautiful moments from their wedding festivities.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maham Batool (@heytheremayhem)

Some of the pictures are from their Nikah ceremony, showing bride and groom sitting behind floral curtain, preparing for the moment of vows. The snaps from the Mehndi or Sheendi Night show newly wed donning light green outfits, radiating elegance.

The Qawwali Night saw Ahmad wearing black shalwar kameez which he paired with a maroon waistcoat and a black shawl, while Maham Batool opted for maroon saree with a gold and copper-colored border.

Parizaad actor Ahmed Ali Akbar ties the knot, shares wedding photos

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2025/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-per-tola-gold-prices-on-25-february-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search