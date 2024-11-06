Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Hania Aamir faces backlash for ‘copying’ Mahira Khan’s style

Actress Hania Aamir, who initially gained popularity on Dubsmash and TikTok, now shines in Pakistan’s entertainment industry and has recently been in the spotlight for her drama “Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum”.

Starring alongside Fahad Mustafa, Hania’s versatile performance received wide praise, making the drama so popular that its finale was screened in cinemas across Pakistan, with tickets selling out in advance for the November 5 showings.

Prior to the final episode’s release, Hania traveled to Canada, where she gave an interview about the drama that quickly went viral on social media. She addressed fan questions and shared insights into her character, Sharjeena Mustafa’s feelings.

In the interview, Hania’s animated interaction with fans and the host led some viewers to comment online that she might be emulating Mahira Khan’s style. One user remarked, “She’s definitely trying to copy Mahira Khan,” while others echoed similar sentiments.

However, Hania’s fans came to her defense, describing her as “adorable” and insisting, “This is her own style, and people are just envious.”

“Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum” has evidently captured hearts not only in Pakistan but also in neighboring countries like India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, where fans are eagerly hoping for a second season.

