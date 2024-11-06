Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince MBS discuss bilateral ties

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, who is currently on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, said ISPR.

The Crown Prince extended a warm welcome to General Asim Munir upon his arrival at the Royal Palace, said an Inter Services Public Relations news release issued here Wednesday.

The two dignitaries engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional peace, defence and security cooperation, and strategies for enhancing bilateral relations.

The COAS expressed his gratitude to His Royal Highness for his steadfast support for Pakistan and acknowledged his significant role in fostering peace and stability across the region, it further said.

The COAS also separately met with Prince Khalid Bin Salman, Defence Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dignitaries vowed to further strengthen cooperation in the domain of defence and security.

Meetings were also held with Engineer Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Assistant Minister of Defence; Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Bin Hamed Bin Raqeeb’ Al Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces and Lieutenant General Fahad bin Saud Al-Johani, Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces.

