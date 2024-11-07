Okara Madrassa teacher arrested for ‘raping’, impregnating 13-year-old girl

SAHIWAL – A disturbing incident of sexual abuse surfaced from southwestern Punjab where a seminary teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old student.

A case was lodged on the complaint of victim’s mother in Azam Town, Renala who found her girl seven months pregnant. The FIR stated that the cleric is accused of sexually assaulting the girl and subsequently threatening her to keep silence about the incident.

After noticeable changes in daughter’s behavior, the girl’s widowed mother became suspicious and questioned her further. This led to the girl finally revealing the ordeal she faced.

A medical examination confirmed pregnancy which led the victim’s family to start legal action while suspect escaped to Multan, but City Renala police successfully tracked him down and arrested him.

Authorities are investigating the case, and the cleric is expected to face charges for blackmailing, sexual assault of the minor girl. Social media users and activists are in shock over allegations, calling for urgent need for protective measures for Madrassa students.