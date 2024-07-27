Search

PIA air hostess arrested for alleged currency smuggling at Lahore airport

05:04 PM | 27 Jul, 2024
PIA air hostess arrested for alleged currency smuggling at Lahore airport
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – An air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was arrested for allegedly smuggling foreign currency at Lahore airport. 

The PIA crew member was taken into custody at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after the Customs officials recovered Saudi Riyals and US dollars from her bag, reports said on Saturday. 

The air hostess, whose identity is yet to be known, was offloaded from an international flight shortly before the departure. 

The customs officials have also launched an investigation into the matter. 

The PIA crew has been in the headlines for not the right reasons. Last month, a PIA flight attendant slipped away in Canada in the fifteenth such case that occurred this year.

The missing flight attendant Noor Sher was assigned to flight PK 781 from Islamabad to Toronto. His absence was discovered when he failed to report for the return flight.

It was reported that Noor Sher has three wives, first spouse is British citizen, another lives in Manchester, and the third resides in Asian nation. He also owns three houses in capital.

The missing flight attendants had allegedly applied for asylum in Canada.

Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Toronto as tally rises to 14

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 27 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.

British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.85  303.95
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.25  360.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.85 205.85
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

