PIA air hostess arrested for alleged currency smuggling at Lahore airport

LAHORE – An air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was arrested for allegedly smuggling foreign currency at Lahore airport.
The PIA crew member was taken into custody at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after the Customs officials recovered Saudi Riyals and US dollars from her bag, reports said on Saturday.
The air hostess, whose identity is yet to be known, was offloaded from an international flight shortly before the departure.
The customs officials have also launched an investigation into the matter.
The PIA crew has been in the headlines for not the right reasons. Last month, a PIA flight attendant slipped away in Canada in the fifteenth such case that occurred this year.
The missing flight attendant Noor Sher was assigned to flight PK 781 from Islamabad to Toronto. His absence was discovered when he failed to report for the return flight.
It was reported that Noor Sher has three wives, first spouse is British citizen, another lives in Manchester, and the third resides in Asian nation. He also owns three houses in capital.
The missing flight attendants had allegedly applied for asylum in Canada.
