Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub, Fawad Ch among several PTI leaders names removed from ECL

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has removed names of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Murad Saeed, Omar Ayub, Fawad Chaudhry from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The cabinet made the final decision on the recommendation of the country’s top anti-graft watchdog NAB.

Those who get relief includes KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Ghulam Sarwar, Parvez Khattak, Shafqat Mahmood, Ijaz Shah, Ali Zaidi, Khusro Bakhtiar, Azam Swati, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Mehboob Sultan, Fawad Chaudhry, Farog Naseem and Shireen Mazari.

PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Farahat Shahzadi and Zulfi Bukhari’s names are still on list.

PTI leaders were added on ECL on request by National Accountability Bureau in connection with a case related to Al Qadir University Trust.