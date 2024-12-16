Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurates Nestlé Pakistan & Port Qasim Authority Clean and Safe Drinking Water Facility in Karachi

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab Inaugurates Nestle Pakistan Port Qasim Authority Clean And Safe Drinking Water Facility In Karachi

KARACHI – Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab inaugurated Nestlé Pakistan’s first clean and safe drinking water facility in Karachi, that aims to cater to more than 10,000 people every day in the district of Bin Qasim Town.

Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Wahab said “Access to clean and safe drinking water is a basic necessity, and I am touched that Nestlé has focused its community efforts for the people of Karachi. It is a remarkable contribution, and I am hopeful that people will truly benefit from this.”

During the inauguration, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We are committed to Creating Shared Value throughout our value chain for communities and the inauguration of this ninth clean safe drinking water facility is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact for families, communities and the planet, in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nestlé Pakistan has already developed and is currently managing nine clean and safe drinking water facilities around its manufacturing sites in Sheikhupura, Kabirwala, Khanewal, Islamabad and Karachi. With the inauguration of this facility in Karachi in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Port Qasim Authority, approximately 90,000 people will have access to clean and safe drinking water daily through these facilities.

Pakistan is making considerable progress in improving access to clean drinking water especially in Karachi. This facility will use ultrafiltration water treatment technology with capacity to supply up to 3,000 liters per hour of clean and safe drinking water. It will utilize a multi-stage filtration process, with monitoring systems that guarantee consistent quality and a UV disinfection unit providing an extra layer of protection. The plant is also equipped with energy-efficient pumps and utilizes sustainable practices to minimize its environmental footprint.

Nestlé’s efforts under its flagship Caring for Water-Pakistan initiative, are focused on three pillars: factories, communities, and agriculture. All its Clean and Safe Drinking Water Facilities across the country are having a positive effect on communities where it operates, in line with UN SDGs 6, 13 and 17.

 

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR to PKR – 16 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 279.25
Euro EUR 289.85 292.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.3 354.8
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 178.75 181
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.65 742.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.84 1.9
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.86 906.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.75 62.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.4 164.4
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.93 25.23
Omani Riyal OMR 719.04 727.54
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 25.04 25.34
Swiss Franc CHF 311.2 314
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search