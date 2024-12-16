Mumtaz Zahra Baloch named as Pakistan’s ambassador to France

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of two ambassadors to two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had sent the summary for the appointment of the ambassadors.

Reports said Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who is currently serving as spokesperson of Foreign Office, has been named as Pakistan’s ambassador to France.

Furthermore, Marghoob Saleem Butt will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to Switzerland. He is currently serving as the additional secretary for the SCO at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

France has also approved the new Pakistani nominee ambassador at the diplomatic level. The agreema for Pakistan’s nominated ambassador to France has been received.

The prime minister had approved Mumtaz Zahra Baloch's appointment in August this year.

Earlier this month, reports said former Corps Commander of Gujranwala Lieutenant General (Retd) Muhammad Aamer had been named Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Qatar.

Lt. Gen. (retired) Muhammad Aamer retired from military last year, and had several prestigious positions during his service. He also served as Military Secretary during President Asif Ali Zardari’s first term, and served in various coveted roles.