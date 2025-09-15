Two Pakistani cities set to get modern high-speed train: Check travel time

ISLAMABAD – Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are set to benefit from a transformative new transportation project, as the government prepares to launch a modern high-speed train service between the twin cities.

Chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, a high-level meeting was held to finalize the project details.

Officials confirmed that the train will reduce travel time between Islamabad’s Margalla Station and Rawalpindi Saddar to just 20 minutes, offering citizens a fast, affordable, and traffic-free commute.

During the briefing, it was agreed that the Pakistan Railways will provide the track, while the Capital Development Authority (CDA) will manage the operations of the train service. The plan includes the import of modern trains to ensure efficiency and comfort.

The framework agreement for the project will be finalized and signed next week. Authorities also highlighted that the service will help significantly reduce traffic congestion on major roads between the cities.

Minister Hanif Abbasi called the project “a major public welfare initiative,” while Minister Mohsin Naqvi noted that citizens will finally have access to a “modern, fast, and reliable travel option.”