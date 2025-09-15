Albania appoints world’s first AI minister to tackle corruption

TIRANA – In a historic global first, the European nation of Albania has appointed an artificial intelligence-powered minister to its cabinet.

The announcement was made by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who introduced the AI-created official during a recent cabinet meeting.

Named “Diella”, the virtual minister has been tasked with overseeing all public tenders to ensure 100 percent transparency and eliminate corruption from the procurement process. It functions fully in a digital capacity and will play an active role in government decision-making.

Prime Minister Rama, who assumed office again following a sweeping victory in the May elections, emphasized his commitment to fighting corruption through innovation.

He stated that Diella is “the first government member who does not physically exist but will execute its duties with full efficiency.”

The AI minister, resembling a woman dressed in traditional Albanian attire, was initially introduced in January this year as a virtual assistant. Since then, Diella has helped issue over 36,600 digital documents and provided nearly 1,000 services via its platform.

This bold step marks a significant milestone in the integration of artificial intelligence into governance. Albania becomes the first country in the world to entrust a government function to an AI system—setting a precedent that could inspire future models of tech-driven public administration.