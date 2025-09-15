Int’l Day of Democracy being observed today; Where does Pakistan stand?

ISLAMABAD – International Day of Democracy is being observed across the globe, including Pakistan, as the day aims to raise awareness about the significance of democracy, strengthen democratic institutions, and improve people’s quality of life.

The observance was first introduced in 2008, and is commemorated annually through events, seminars, and debates organized by the UN, governments, and civil society groups to reaffirm commitment to democratic values.

Pakistan Rank in Democracy

Pakistan’s democratic credentials recently come under scrutiny as Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), in its Democracy Index 2024, ranked Pakistan 124th out of 165 countries and two territories, categorizing it as an authoritarian regime.

The report noted that Pakistan’s overall score dropped to 2.84, a fall of six places compared to the previous year, placing the country among the “top 10 worst performers.”

EIU index ranks democracy under five key indicators like electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. Globally, the report also pointed to a continuing decline in democratic standards.

Democracy is defined as system of government where citizens have the right to freely elect their representatives. According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, free, fair, and regular elections, ensuring openness, equality, and transparency, are the cornerstone of democracy.