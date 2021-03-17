Kuwaiti FM to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah is arriving Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday) on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

He will be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials from the Kuwaiti Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior, and Trade and Industry.

During the visit, besides having wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will call on other dignitaries.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values.

The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields.

During the global pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security.

Pakistan acknowledges the positive role of the Kuwaiti leadership in building bridges among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Pakistan also stands in solidarity with the State of Kuwait in the efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries.

The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will provide further impetus to the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges and deepening mutual cooperation.