Israel planning another Strike on Qatar targeting Hamas Leaders?

DOHA – Middle East was rocked this week after Israeli warplanes carried out daring strike in heart of Doha, targeting Hamas leadership meeting and killing several members of group. The attack, caught on security cameras, sent shockwaves through Gulf, sparking fury in Qatar and throwing delicate peace negotiations into chaos.

The funerals of the victims was held at Doha’s Grand Mosque, and amassed massive crowds and underscored gravity of the assault. Qatar’s government blasted strike as a “criminal act” and a blatant violation of its sovereignty, warning that the attack threatened the safety of the nation itself.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down, defending strike and warning that more could follow unless Qatar expelled Hamas’ political leaders. His defiance has rattled regional leaders, who say the move may have doomed any remaining chance of a brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump distanced himself from strike, revealing he was notified only moments before the bombs fell. On his Truth Social platform, Trump called the operation “Netanyahu’s decision alone” and criticized it as reckless, though he reaffirmed support for Israel’s goal of dismantling Hamas. Trump said he had personally promised Qatari officials that such an attack would not happen again.

Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accused Israel of “killing any hope” for the release of 48 hostages still held in Gaza. Analysts warn the strike has inflamed anti-Israeli sentiment across the Arab world and placed U.S. diplomacy in a precarious position, given that Qatar hosts the Pentagon’s largest base in the region.

Hamas leaders claimed they narrowly escaped strike, but confirmed deaths of five associates, including the son of senior figure Khalil al-Hayya and several bodyguards. Meanwhile, Israel is pressing ahead with plans to capture Hamas’ last stronghold in Gaza, a city already reduced to rubble and teetering on famine.