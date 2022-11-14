Mehar Bano's dance steps invite trolling
Lollywood actress Mehar Bano is as lovely and elegant as her name.
The Mor Mohal star proved her mettle with her acting prowess, grandeur and dedication, reaching new levels of fame.
However, the Uff Yeh Mohabbat diva isn't always spared by moral police and keyboard warriors who would school her anytime they disagree with her choices.
The actress's latest Instagram post has been the centre of negative attention, inviting trolls with their harsh criticism.
The Qatil Haseenaon Kay Naam diva posted a video featuring herself dancing to Lux Style Award anthem. Bano grooved to the catchy beat and excited her fans for the award show.
Clad in a black blazer, a shimmery gray crop top and open flared pants, the Churails diva looked breathtakingly beautiful. However, Bano's fans weren't really feeling the moment and suggested the actress to put more energy into her dance.
The said Instagram post on Bano's handle read, "Tried the LSA anthem hook step and I am OBSESSED."
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Bano was recently seen in Mere Paas Tum Ho, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 and Meray Humnasheen.
