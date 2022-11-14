Anoushey Ashraf treats fans with pictures from Scotland trip

Noor Fatima
09:31 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf treats fans with pictures from Scotland trip
Source: Anoushey Ashraf (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's finest VJ turned host Anoushey Ashraf has proved her mettle in the industry with wit and talent.

The carefree diva is often seen exuding wanderlust energy on her social media platforms with scintillating pictures of the exotic places she visits.

The Saanp Seerhi actress is a true globe trotter whose passion for traveling is one of her remarkable traits. Ashraf was recently spotted having the best time of her life in Scotland's rugged landscapes and dramatic scenery.

The MTV Video Jockey made sure to visit the famous Edinburgh Castle which has been named the UK's most beautiful landmark, and fourth in the world, according to a survey. 

Ashraf's trekking in Scotland's breathtaking beauty included simply topping the hills and mountains to soaking up the scenery.

The 39-year-old diva was also spotted having mouthwatering fish and chips at one of the famous food points in the country before flying to the UK and then New York to join her family.  

On the work front, Ashraf has made her way into high-end brands such as Ponds, Warid Telecom, L'Oreal, Chinyere and MTV and become their face. She also appeared in Sehra Main Safar, Chanar Ghati and Saanp Seerhi.

Anoushey Ashraf’s new beach video goes viral 04:55 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major ...

More From This Category
'Joyland' director deems ministry's 'sudden ...
07:49 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Mehar Bano's dance steps invite trolling
08:25 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Haseeb Pasha reveals PTV might revive 'Ainak Wala ...
06:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Badminton star Mahoor Shahzad stuns in her Nikkah ...
05:31 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Raveena Tandon criticises gender disparity in ...
06:04 PM | 14 Nov, 2022
Adnan Sami trolled for taking a dig at Pakistan ...
05:32 PM | 14 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Joyland' director deems ministry's 'sudden U-Turn' unconstitutional
07:49 PM | 14 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr