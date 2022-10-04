Anoushey Ashraf’s new beach video goes viral

Popular host Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

In her latest Instagram handle, the 39-year-old star shared the benefits of the ocean and how it has magnificent healing powers.

'sharing some benefits of Mother Nature for some #mondaymotivation LEARN. Enjoy. Do NOT be scared of the sea, befriend it❤️????❤️????———————————————————————————The Ocean is everything I want to be. ~~~~~~~~Beautiful ???? ???? ???? ???? ~~~~~~~~Mysterious ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ~~~~~~~Wild and Free ???? ???? ???? #waterbaby #healing', captioned Anoushay.

