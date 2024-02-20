Canadian woman finds purse washed up ashore after 8 months

In a surprising turn of events, a lucky woman in British Columbia, Canada, miraculously found her lost wallet, washed up ashore after 8 months.
The Canadian woman named Marcie Callewaert John had lost her wallet at the sea and knew it was gone forever, only for the purse — with all of Callewaert's belongings — to show up at the shore randomly.
Callewaert boarded a boat some 8 months ago and went for a sea trip, where her purse accidentally fell out of her bag and fell into the sea. According to media outlets, Callewaert's purse contained some cash and other cards including her identity card, which were recovered.
In an Instagram post, Callewaert shared her miraculous incident of finding her wallet while she was walking the dogs and added a fun experience of receiving millions of views and media attention over her viral news.
“Yesterday, while walking the dogs, I found my wallet that I dropped from the boat 8 months ago!” Callewaert began writing.
Adding how she had a diver come look for the lost wallet, Callewaert stated, “I had a diver come look for it, I snorkeled to look for it, and there was nothing to be found. I held out hope that it had stayed nearby and the winter wind and swells would bring it to the beach, and over the past few days, it finally washed up!”
“My video has gone viral on tiktok, a combined 7million+ views, and I have been contacted by media and agencies around the world. It's a little funny how much attention this is getting, but I do understand we don't have the most typical life out here either!”
“A lot of people are bringing up the power of manifestation or attraction or even the good karma associated with cleaning our shorelines... either way, I'm thankful to have it all back in my hands! I think these contents are my new good luck charms!” she added.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
