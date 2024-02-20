Search

Canadian woman finds purse washed up ashore after 8 months

Noor Fatima
11:35 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Marcie Callewaert
Source: Marcie Callewaert (Instagram)

In a surprising turn of events, a lucky woman in British Columbia, Canada, miraculously found her lost wallet, washed up ashore after 8 months.

The Canadian woman named Marcie Callewaert John had lost her wallet at the sea and knew it was gone forever, only for the purse — with all of Callewaert's belongings — to show up at the shore randomly.

Callewaert boarded a boat some 8 months ago and went for a sea trip, where her purse accidentally fell out of her bag and fell into the sea. According to media outlets, Callewaert's purse contained some cash and other cards including her identity card, which were recovered.

In an Instagram post, Callewaert shared her miraculous incident of finding her wallet while she was walking the dogs and added a fun experience of receiving millions of views and media attention over her viral news.

“Yesterday, while walking the dogs, I found my wallet that I dropped from the boat 8 months ago!” Callewaert began writing.

Adding how she had a diver come look for the lost wallet, Callewaert stated, “I had a diver come look for it, I snorkeled to look for it, and there was nothing to be found. I held out hope that it had stayed nearby and the winter wind and swells would bring it to the beach, and over the past few days, it finally washed up!”

“My video has gone viral on tiktok, a combined 7million+ views, and I have been contacted by media and agencies around the world. It's a little funny how much attention this is getting, but I do understand we don't have the most typical life out here either!”

“A lot of people are bringing up the power of manifestation or attraction or even the good karma associated with cleaning our shorelines... either way, I'm thankful to have it all back in my hands! I think these contents are my new good luck charms!” she added.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

