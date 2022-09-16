Meherbano treats fans with elegance in new video

Popular Pakistani actress Meher Bano is as exquisite and charming as her name. The Darling actress knows how to exude elegance and class in any and every ensemble she wears whether its a casual look or a red carpet one.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress recently shared a video of herself dressed in a black dress that swooned her fans and followers.

Dressed in a full-body suit with a signature sleeve of a large bow on the left shoulder, the Ghalati actress showed exuberance and looked stunning with minimal jewelry. Bano donned the no-makeup look with simple makeup, a touch of blush on cheeks, and tinted lips.  

The Balaa star captioned the post, "Shunali is that you?"

On the work front, Bano won an award at the Venice Film Fest for Darling. She also appeared in Churails and Midsummer Chaos.

