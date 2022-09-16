Hamza Ali Abbasi flawlessly whistles Game of Thrones theme song

Noor Fatima
09:15 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Hamza Ali Abbasi flawlessly whistles Game of Thrones theme song
Source: Hamza Ali Abbasi (Instagram)
Share

Talented and handsome actor of Lollywood Hamza Ali Abbasi has a knack for swooning netizens with his charm and bewitching smile. This time the Pyarey Afzal actor took the internet by storm with his outstanding whistling notes of a popular American series.

The viral video of Abbasi quickly circulated on the internet causing a jaw-dropping reaction from netizens.  

The Waar actor whistled the theme song of Game of Thrones in a melodious way. Abbasi's hidden talent effortlessly struck the right cords in his loyal followers and they couldn't stop gushing about the handsome Mann Mayal actor.

For the unversed, GOT short for Game of Thrones is a widely acclaimed American fantasy television series with 9.2 IMDb ratings. The show revolves around nine noble families that wage war against each other to control the mythical land of Westeros. GOT is worth watching for its intensely political and dramatic plot.

On the work front, Abbasi is set to appear in a lead role in The Legend of Maula Jatt and Kambakht. Abbasi's performance in Alif earned him critical acclaim from critics and netizens. The 38-years-old actor is married to Naimal Khawar and is blessed with a son.

Hamza Ali Abbasi sparks outrage for his ... 03:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

Pakistani heartthrob and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has sparked outrage after penning his controversial Islamic views. ...

More From This Category
Meherbano treats fans with elegance in new video
08:28 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig confirms breakup with Shahbaz Shigri
08:02 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
TikToker Rabeeca Khan trolled for 'hiding age'
08:51 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Celebrities react to Tennis legend Roger ...
05:00 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband goes ...
04:20 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Armeena Khan hits back at Shaniera Akram for ...
05:40 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meherbano treats fans with elegance in new video
08:28 PM | 16 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr