Hamza Ali Abbasi flawlessly whistles Game of Thrones theme song

Talented and handsome actor of Lollywood Hamza Ali Abbasi has a knack for swooning netizens with his charm and bewitching smile. This time the Pyarey Afzal actor took the internet by storm with his outstanding whistling notes of a popular American series.

The viral video of Abbasi quickly circulated on the internet causing a jaw-dropping reaction from netizens.

The Waar actor whistled the theme song of Game of Thrones in a melodious way. Abbasi's hidden talent effortlessly struck the right cords in his loyal followers and they couldn't stop gushing about the handsome Mann Mayal actor.

For the unversed, GOT short for Game of Thrones is a widely acclaimed American fantasy television series with 9.2 IMDb ratings. The show revolves around nine noble families that wage war against each other to control the mythical land of Westeros. GOT is worth watching for its intensely political and dramatic plot.

On the work front, Abbasi is set to appear in a lead role in The Legend of Maula Jatt and Kambakht. Abbasi's performance in Alif earned him critical acclaim from critics and netizens. The 38-years-old actor is married to Naimal Khawar and is blessed with a son.