TikToker Nadeem Naniwala makes shocking revelations in kidnapping case

Noor Fatima
09:43 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Source: Nadeem Naniwala (Instagram)
In a shocking turn of events, popular Pakistani TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, better known as Nadeem Naniwala, has been entangled in a kidnapping case of a YouTuber in Sialkot, Punjab.

The 25-years-old TikToker was earlier arrested in Sialkot on charges of abusing and kidnapping Badla Brother, a YouTube content creator. Naniwala cleared the air during an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan.

The scandal took different turns as Naniwala appeared before the court providing evidence of being set up by the Sialkoti YouTuber to amend his relations with different Paksitani TikTok and YouTube personalities including Jannat Mirza, Silent Girl and Ducky Bhai.

During the interview, Naniwala made statements that completely refuted many of the allegations put forth by Badla Brother. He also stated that the Youtuber hurled abuses and condescending remarks against many of the TikTokers and Naniwala himself and this aggravated the situation.

Naniwala stated that the YouTuber mocked his father's demise and made derogatory remarks about his grandmother.

The DPO of Sialkot assured Naniwala that justice will be served in this case. 

For the unversed, Nadeem Naniwala is one of the most followed Pakistani TikTokers with 10.9 million followers.

