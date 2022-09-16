Twitterati wants Naseem Shah's mispronunciation of 'Lenovo' added to dictionary

10:13 PM | 16 Sep, 2022
Source: Naseem Shah (Instagram)
The rising star of Pakistani cricket Naseem Shah is enjoying unconditional love and support from his loyal fans quite literally these days.

The 19-years-old starlet, who appeared at Technical Gladiators, mispronounced a mobile phone brand's name causing Twitter users to burst into laughter and triggering a meme fest.

Showing their support for Shah once again, netizens decided to upgrade dictionaries instead of mocking or trolling Shah.   

The cricket fanatics sought to ban the word or banish it or maybe even get a petition to change the official pronunciation to stop anyone from mocking Shah.

While netizens put the blame on the word 'Lenovo' - a successful brand of smartphones - Shah's mispronounced word 'Lenevivo' is on its way to being added to dictionaries as a result of the Twitterati petitions. 

Shah appeared on The PSL-era video of Technical Gladiators with Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Nawaz earlier this year. The video resurfaced on the internet eliciting different reactions.   

On the work front, Shah has made his international debut for Pakistan against Australia becoming the ninth-youngest player to make their debut in Test cricket.

He became the second-youngest bowler to take five wickets in a Test match. In February 2020, he became the youngest bowler to make a hat-trick in a Test match. 

