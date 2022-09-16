Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with explanation about Naseem Shah video
Share
MUMBAI – Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela has once again trashed the rumours about her involvement with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah.
Responding to reporters, the Hate Story actor maintained that her media team shared some of the edits on social media.
She hailed fans' edits, saying it’s their love and my team shared it to admire them. "We are unaware of the people involved in it, but I guess that video went out of the zone," the actor said at an event in Mumbai.
Urvashi responded to the matter days after she posted about it in one of the stories on Instagram. “A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it,” the actor earlier maintained.
Earlier, Naseem Shah himself responded to the matter. Shah seems unaware of the Indian actor who started a new buzz on social media by posting the edited video.
The 19-year-old said he has no idea about the whole matter. Also, he revealed that people are sending him stories and edited clips. He however expressed gratitude, saying it's good for me if people like me and come to the stadium to see me play. He, however, shied away from replying to social media trolls about Urvashi.
It all started after the thrilling encounter between Pakistan and India and after Team Green’s victory.
Urvashi who? Naseem Shah reacts after Bollywood ... 05:14 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan’s pace spearhead Naseem Shah seems unaware of Indian actor Urvashi Rautela, who started a ...
As the clip went viral, netizens came up with all kinds of jokes while many slammed Urvashi for the act.
Several Pakistani cricketers have dated Bollywood stars in the past. Cricketer turned politician and former Pakistani premier Imran Khan had reportedly dated Rekha and Zeenat Aman.
Urvashi Rautela unfollows Naseem Shah on Instagram 07:52 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
In a surprising turn of events, the buzz around Indian actress Urvashi Rautela and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah ...
- Shaheen Afridi paying himself for treatment in London not PCB, ...09:29 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:13 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 September 202207:58 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
- Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with explanation about ...12:17 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
-
- Firdous Jamal clears the air about controversial statement regarding ...10:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
-
- Nora Fatehi summoned by Delhi Police in extortion case11:22 PM | 15 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022