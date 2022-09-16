Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela comes up with explanation about Naseem Shah video

MUMBAI – Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela has once again trashed the rumours about her involvement with Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah.

Responding to reporters, the Hate Story actor maintained that her media team shared some of the edits on social media.

She hailed fans' edits, saying it’s their love and my team shared it to admire them. "We are unaware of the people involved in it, but I guess that video went out of the zone," the actor said at an event in Mumbai.

Urvashi responded to the matter days after she posted about it in one of the stories on Instagram. “A couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it,” the actor earlier maintained.

Earlier, Naseem Shah himself responded to the matter. Shah seems unaware of the Indian actor who started a new buzz on social media by posting the edited video.

The 19-year-old said he has no idea about the whole matter. Also, he revealed that people are sending him stories and edited clips. He however expressed gratitude, saying it's good for me if people like me and come to the stadium to see me play. He, however, shied away from replying to social media trolls about Urvashi.

It all started after the thrilling encounter between Pakistan and India and after Team Green’s victory.

As the clip went viral, netizens came up with all kinds of jokes while many slammed Urvashi for the act.

Several Pakistani cricketers have dated Bollywood stars in the past. Cricketer turned politician and former Pakistani premier Imran Khan had reportedly dated Rekha and Zeenat Aman.