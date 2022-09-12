Urvashi Rautela unfollows Naseem Shah on Instagram
Web Desk
07:52 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
In a surprising turn of events, the buzz around Indian actress Urvashi Rautela and Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah faded with the news of Rautela 'unfollowing' Shah on Instagram.

The attention that both personalities had received earlier about their rumoured connection and Rautela's cheeky Instagram story sparked a plethora of rumours on the internet. However, Shah shook the internet and Rautela, of course, when he made a revelation during an interview.

According to media, Shah, in response to a few questions about Rautela, cleared that he doesn't know who she is. The statement came out as a surprise keeping in view the hype netizens had built around the Hate Story 4 actress and the Pakistani cricketer's possible romance.

Naseem Shah said, “I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. People usually send me videos but I have no idea.” 

In response, the Sanam Re actress responded with a now-expired Instagram story clarifying the situation and proceeded to unfollow Shah as well.

On the professional front, Rautela is an accomplished beauty pageant winner who amassed many titles, and also debuted in Bollywood with Singh Saab The Great and gained recognition for Great Grand Masti.

On the other hand, Shah has pitched himself as one of the upcoming starlets of the Pakistani cricket team. Shah's outstanding performance in the recent Asia Cup 22 has won him praise on the local and international levels at the age of 19.

