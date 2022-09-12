Indian court directs e-commerce giant to stop sale of Pakistani Rooh Afza

NEW DELHI – Delhi High Court has ordered E-commerce giant to stop selling Pakistan-manufactured Rooh Afza, South Asian household’s favourite drink, from its local platform.

The development comes as the Indian manufacturer of Rooh Afza, Hamdard National Foundation, filed a case maintaining that Pakistan-manufactured drink was being sold through e-commerce sites after which the court directed to remove the listings.

Justice Prathiba M Singh of the Indian court expressed surprise saying the imported version was being sold online and that's without disclosure of the manufacturer's details.

The court added that Rooh Afza has been consumed by the Indian public for more than a century, saying its quality standards have to comply with the applicable regulations prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Act and Legal Metrology Act.

“Thus, any consumer or user on the platform is likely to confuse the ‘Rooh Afza’ product originating from Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf), Pakistan as being connected or originating from the Plaintiffs..,” the court said in a written order.

The popular drink Rooh Afza was introduced by famous herbalist Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed. The elder son of Mr. Majeed stayed in India while the younger one shifted to Pakistan after partition.

The drink was created using herbs, fruits, flowers and vegetables to make a concentrate that was mixed with water or another liquid and consumed.

The original method reportedly remains unchanged, while its demand steadily grew since its formation.