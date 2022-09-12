Pakistani forces kill four terrorists in Lakki Marwat operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Pakistani forces conducted a joint intelligence-based operation in the Takhtikhel district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed at least four terrorists.

In a press release, the Counter Terrorism Department KPK said CTD and local law enforcers received information about the presence of terrorists of a banned outfit in the county’s northwestern region, who were planning to carry out terror attacks.

The forces then took prompt action and encircled the area and four terrorists were killed after an exchange of fire that lasted for hours.

Meanwhile, a few accomplices of the dead terrorists managed to escape from the area, and law enforcement agencies launched a search operation to arrest them.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the CTD said.

Captain among five Pakistan Army soldiers ... 11:22 PM | 5 Sep, 2022 RAWALPINDI – Five soldiers of Pakistan Army have embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the ...

The development comes days after banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan announced an end to the months-long indefinite ceasefire, accusing the Pakistani government of beaching the agreement brokered by the Afghan Taliban.