Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive in Karachi

KARACHI – One of the most devastating floods in recent times has moved Turkish actor Celal Al to lead from the front for disaster relief operations in Pakistan.

The Turkish star, known for portraying Abdurrahman Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul, is in the country’s largest metropolis Karachi, where he urged his followers to donate to flood victims via the Turkish Red Crescent.

In a recent post on his social media, the 37-year-old shared a video clip of himself in the port city, interacting with his followers, and calling for aid to respond to the worst floods in living memory, with one-third of the country submerged under deluges.

“We are taking your donations to help affected people. You can also help by texting Pakistan [to] 2868,” he captioned the post that amassed a huge response.

The actor travelled all the way from Turkey as the international community was called to step up its response to help millions who are suffering at the forefront of global climate change.

The Ertuğrul star first visited the South Asian country last year, as the team of winning the hearts of many with his charitable work for the people of Pakistan through different charity organizations.

He also interacted with Pakistani stars and fans who cheer the first ever Pak-Turk collaboration for a TV show.