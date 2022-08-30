Ertugrul actor Engin Altan prays for flood-hit Pakistanis
With the floods wreaking havoc in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, not only the Pakistanis are stressed out but people from neighbouring countries and the Muslim world are also shocked to witness such devastations.
Turkish actor Engin Altan, who is recognised worldwide for her impeccable performance in historical series Ertugrul, prayed for the flood victims in Pakistan.
The story updated by Altan on Instagram received praise from his millions of fans in Pakistan. Altan stated, "Praying for Pakistan," showcasing his solidarity and brotherhood with his Muslim brothers and sisters.
Altan's compassion made him much more revered in the eyes of his Pakistani fans and followers.
Dirilis: Ertrugul broke many records and was watched regularly by the Pakistani audience. It is pertinent to know that the Turkish government has stepped up to support Pakistan in this crisis by sending two planes carrying aid including tents, medications, food, and other necessities for flood-affected victims given by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On the work front, Altan recently starred in Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean, and the film Babamın Kemanı: My Father's Violin.
