Netflix celebrates its 25th birthday with a nostalgic video
Streaming giant Netflix is celebrating its 25th birthday today and the company's evolution has changed the way the world consumes movies and television.
Commemorating the occasion, Netflix put together a nostalgic reel of its humble beginnings in the early dawn of what the internet has become.
The video gives a brief rundown of a number of acclaimed original series like their first, 2013's House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, Tina Fey's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and many more,
Netflix highlights the ability to connect fans to shows and movies we love through numerous language options and award-winning original screenplays and series.
View this post on Instagram
In the end, the corporation tips its hat to its millions of subscribers, saying all that has been achieved in these 25 years are thanks to the fans and audience.
