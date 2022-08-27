Netflix cancels Resident Evil series after first season

Netflix has cancelled Resident Evil after its first season as the drama did not have a particularly strong showing on Netflix’s Top 10, reported Deadline.

The international show also marked Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir's Netflix debut. The Yakeen Ka Safar star had played Arjun Batra (Arj) in the OTT adaptation of the zombie game series.

In a previous interview with Khaleej Times, Mir spoke about his experience working in the Netflix original. “When you’re working on TV, there are things you can’t do. But the nice thing about OTT is that it gives you this avenue to explore anything. And that’s quite liberating for an actor. But the best part about OTT is that it’s global."

The Dhoop Ki Deewar star added, "You can watch it from anywhere. That’s why platforms like Netflix are really valuable for everybody. As an actor, it’s exciting for people to see your work but I think it’s also great for the audience to engage with each other from different parts of the world, viewing the same content."

Resident Evil takes place in the year 2036. Fourteen years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) fights for survival in a world overrun by blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures.

The series stars Balinska, Lance Reddick, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Nuñez. Additional cast members are Connor Gosatti and Turlough Convery.