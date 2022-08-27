Aima Baig trolled for her wardrobe choices
Web Desk
09:29 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Aima Baig trolled for her wardrobe choices
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

The bonafide popstar's recent song 'Loota Rey' from the film ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’ has been breaking records and has been loved by the fans

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer recently flaunted and posted a carousel of clicks looking gorgeous. But her click has been recieivng flak as the netizens feel that Aima copied Hollywood.

The keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. However, Baig gave a befitting reply to the troll.

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe ... 04:08 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

Bonafide popstar Aima Baig is a seasoned singer who has amassed a whopping 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Her ...

More From This Category
SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali ...
08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Shoaib Malik donates KPL prize money to flood ...
07:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir talks about her and Farhan Saeed's ...
09:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Netflix cancels Resident Evil series after first ...
09:06 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves crashes a ...
08:41 PM | 27 Aug, 2022
Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture ...
05:58 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
SC fixes date for hearing in Meesha Shafi-Ali Zafar sexual harassment case
08:15 PM | 27 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr