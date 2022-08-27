Aima Baig trolled for her wardrobe choices

Pakistani singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style and uber-stylish looks.

The bonafide popstar's recent song 'Loota Rey' from the film ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’ has been breaking records and has been loved by the fans

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer recently flaunted and posted a carousel of clicks looking gorgeous. But her click has been recieivng flak as the netizens feel that Aima copied Hollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

The keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. However, Baig gave a befitting reply to the troll.

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.