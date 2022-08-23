Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices
Share
Bonafide popstar Aima Baig is a seasoned singer who has amassed a whopping 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Her recent song Loota Rey from the film Quaid e Azam Zindabad broke records and has been loved by the fans
Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer recently flaunted and posted a carousel of clicks looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a cute outfit from her UK trip.
Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her ethereal avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
View this post on Instagram
However, a minority of keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. But, the majority loved her cute face and adorable photo dump.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.
Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at ... 09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
The doll-faced powerhouse of angelic voice Aima Baig has been making rounds on the internet for yet another instance ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Defiant journalist Jameel Farooqui handed over to Islamabad police on ...05:19 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat and HSY share BTS clicks from the set of their upcoming ...03:10 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022