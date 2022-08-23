Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices

Bonafide popstar Aima Baig is a seasoned singer who has amassed a whopping 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Her recent song Loota Rey from the film Quaid e Azam Zindabad broke records and has been loved by the fans

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer recently flaunted and posted a carousel of clicks looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a cute outfit from her UK trip.

Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her ethereal avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

However, a minority of keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture. But, the majority loved her cute face and adorable photo dump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years.