Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices
Web Desk
04:08 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Aima Baig faces severe backlash over wardrobe choices
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Bonafide popstar Aima Baig is a seasoned singer who has amassed a whopping 4.3 million followers on Instagram. Her recent song Loota Rey from the film Quaid e Azam Zindabad broke records and has been loved by the fans

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Kaif o Suroor singer recently flaunted and posted a carousel of clicks looking gorgeous while enjoying as she played dress-up in a cute outfit from her UK trip.

Posing for the camera, the stunner looks beautiful in her ethereal avatar. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

However, a minority of keyboard warriors were displeased with Baig's pose and bold outfit. Subjected to moral policing, derogatory comments also poured under her picture.  But, the majority loved her cute face and adorable photo dump.

On the work front, Baig is one of the most promising singers to emerge from the music scene in recent years. 

Aima Baig stuns audience with soulful voice at ... 09:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

The doll-faced powerhouse of angelic voice Aima Baig has been making rounds on the internet for yet another instance ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar's new bold photo sets internet on fire
05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali gear up for upcoming ...
04:37 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Mehwish Hayat and HSY share BTS clicks from the ...
03:10 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Hira Khan's latest video trends on social media
03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Tabish Hashmi opens up about similarities between ...
02:44 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping ...
06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar's new bold photo sets internet on fire
05:00 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr