Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali gear up for upcoming drama
Web Desk
04:37 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali gear up for upcoming drama
Source: Galaxy Lollywood (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani drama industry is nothing short of prodigious, talented, and skillful actors widely acclaimed for their impeccable performances and on-screen charm. While many actors may be working on multiple projects, it is quite hard to create a buzz in the industry with every new project. For some, the plot may be redundant or monotonous but it depends entirely on the actors to change such views. 

According to the latest media reports, Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and the handsome hunk Wahaj Ali have been cast to portray the lead roles in an upcoming drama serial produced under the banner of 7th Sky entertainment.

The Siraj-ul-Haq directorial for Geo TV includes Bushra Ansari and Fazila Qazi alongside the leading couple.

While Zaidi never ceases to amaze fans with her acting skills and beautiful looks, the Pakistani heartthrob Wahaj Ali has also been building a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

Fans of both actors have been going gaga over the news. 

On the work front, Yumna is currently breaking records with her dual character and situational-shape shifting in Bakhtawar while Wahaj Ali has been critically acclaimed for his acting in Jo Bichar Gaye.   

