08:13 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on September 16, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on September 16, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 240 241
Euro EUR 238 240.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 277 279.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.2 65.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.1 63.7
Australian Dollar AUD 158.62 159.87
Bahrain Dinar BHD 625.14 629.64
Canadian Dollar CAD 178.7 180.05
China Yuan CNY 33.76 34.01
Danish Krone DKK 31.58 31.93
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.48 29.83
Indian Rupee INR 2.96 3.04
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.7
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 761.33 766.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 51.92 52.37
New Zealand Dollar NZD 141.35 142.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.29 23.59
Omani Riyal OMR 610.61 615.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 64.58 65.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.26 168.56
Swedish Korona SEK 21.99 22.29
Swiss Franc CHF 244.54 246.29
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

