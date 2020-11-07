My daughters are the most wonderful gift of Allah in my life: Shahid Afridi

11:19 AM | 7 Nov, 2020
My daughters are the most wonderful gift of Allah in my life: Shahid Afridi
Is there anything more adorable than the bond between a daughter and her father? We think not. 

Taking to social media, Shahid Afridi penned a shot note for his daughters and it comes with a bucket of emotions.

Sharing his love for his daughters, the cricketer wrote,” My daughters are the most wonderful gift of Allah in my life.”

He went on to express his joy and happiness at being able to spend a lot more quality time with his youngest daughter Arwa.

“Didn't get to spend much time with my other daughters especially when they were growing up, feel blessed that now I have the time to see Arwa grow,” Afridi added.

Concluding the heartfelt message, the all rounder said, ”May Allah bless her and protect her as well as children all around.”

