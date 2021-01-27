Faysal Qureshi reacts to news of couple confessing to sexually assaulting 45 girls

Faysal Qureshi is one of the legendary actors of Pakistan showbiz industry. While it wasn’t a smooth sailing for him initially, now he has worked his way up gradually.

The 47-year-old star has been very vocal about social issues and his fans adore his strong personality.

A local court in Rawalpindi sentenced a couple to death and life imprisonment for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, blackmailing and also recording inappropriate videos of dozens of girls. Additional District and Sessions Judge on Monday awarded death sentence to Qasim Jahangir and three-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs2.5 million. The convict’s wife, Kiran Jahangir, has also been awarded lifelong imprisonment with one million rupees fine.

Qureshi relayed what he believes is the reason behind this crime being committed repeatedly, instead of addressing the grave crime:

Reinstating how rape is a stigma for survivors instead of perpetrators, he tweeted,

"In light of recent news regarding a couple that kidnapped young girls, raped and recorded this heinous act -only 1 came forward and 45 didnt for fear of society and stigma.Humari society apna qibla sahi karay,stigma perpetrator kay liyae and victim kay liyae support honi chaiyae"

The order states that the culprit should be hanged until his death is confirmed. Both convicts would face up to six more months in prison for non-payment of fines.

Police had arrested the suspects and recovered dozens of porn videos of local women from their mobile phones, laptops and pen drives.