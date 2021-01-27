Natasha Ali shares her wedding pictures with fans

07:43 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Natasha Ali shares her wedding pictures with fans
Share

The Dolly Ki Aayegi Baraat famed actress Natasha Ali revealed that she got married during the lockdown in a simple wedding ceremony.

The 33-year-old actress has been part showbiz industry for a long time, and has played the characters of every genre with perfection. 

Ali dazzled in a beautiful traditional red-gold bridal dress with her hair tied up in a neat bun, while she looked alluring wearing a charming smile. 

Sharing her bridal look, the actress posted pictures on her Instagram handle:

"Being bride ❤️"

Here are some of the beautiful clicks from the wedding:

Natasha mentioned in an interview that she got married on 14 August, 2020.

Rabab Hashim ties the knot (See Mehndi & Maiyon ... 05:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

Ishqwaay star Rabab Hashim is all set to tie the knot, and her Mehndi and Maiyon pictures are going viral on social ...

More From This Category
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their ...
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Faysal Qureshi reacts to news of couple ...
07:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Muneeb Butt shares a heartwarming ...
03:57 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son
03:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Zara Noor Abbas praises Rajkummar Rao's ...
07:12 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali ...
06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr