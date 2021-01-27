Natasha Ali shares her wedding pictures with fans

The Dolly Ki Aayegi Baraat famed actress Natasha Ali revealed that she got married during the lockdown in a simple wedding ceremony.

The 33-year-old actress has been part showbiz industry for a long time, and has played the characters of every genre with perfection.

Ali dazzled in a beautiful traditional red-gold bridal dress with her hair tied up in a neat bun, while she looked alluring wearing a charming smile.

Sharing her bridal look, the actress posted pictures on her Instagram handle:

"Being bride ❤️"

Here are some of the beautiful clicks from the wedding:

Natasha mentioned in an interview that she got married on 14 August, 2020.