Natasha Ali shares her wedding pictures with fans
The Dolly Ki Aayegi Baraat famed actress Natasha Ali revealed that she got married during the lockdown in a simple wedding ceremony.
The 33-year-old actress has been part showbiz industry for a long time, and has played the characters of every genre with perfection.
Ali dazzled in a beautiful traditional red-gold bridal dress with her hair tied up in a neat bun, while she looked alluring wearing a charming smile.
Sharing her bridal look, the actress posted pictures on her Instagram handle:
"Being bride ❤️"
Here are some of the beautiful clicks from the wedding:
Natasha mentioned in an interview that she got married on 14 August, 2020.
