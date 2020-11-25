Rabab Hashim ties the knot (See Mehndi & Maiyon Pics)
Ishqwaay star Rabab Hashim is all set to tie the knot, and her Mehndi and Maiyon pictures are going viral on social media.
The bride can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful yellow outfit. Wearing flower jewellery she smilingly poses for the camera. For the mehndi event, she opted for a beautiful yellow and green dress.
Here are some of the pictures clicked by the photographer Abdul Samad Zia for the Mayoun Event:
The Mehndi event's pictures were also shared on Maha's Photography instagram handle in which the groom and bride looked very happy:
The super talented Rabab Hashim has appeared in many dramas like Piya Mann Bhaye, Anaya Tumhari Hui, Ishqaaway, Mannat, Marzi, Aik Thi Misaal, Kam Zarf and Meray Mohsin.
Currently, her new drama Qarar is being on aired every Sunday at 8 pm on HUM television. The ensemble cast includes Sanum Jung, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Muneed Butt and Rabab Hashim in lead roles.
Wishing a very happy married life to the couple!
