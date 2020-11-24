Urwa-Farhan 'separation' shocks social media

One of the most loved celebrity couples in Pakistan, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have reportedly decided to end their three-year marriage.

Social media was flooded with post laden with their pictures, expressing their shock and strong feelings over the reports of separation.

dream proposal of every girl but still they got separated💔 #Urwahocane pic.twitter.com/9ktcYfBPC7 — QUEEN OF DISASTER (@gostudylaiba) November 24, 2020

Abbi kal he to Insta pic like kee hey urwa kee eagerly waiting for #Urwahocane and #FarhanSaeed to deny their news of separtion!!! @farhan_saeed @VJURWA pic.twitter.com/qWSfn3wBov — Syeda Sukyna Hussaiن wb🍁 (@SyedasukainaHu3) November 24, 2020

But how much love is enough to make it last forever?#Urwahocane pic.twitter.com/iPGVmHRiCz — Haya khan Yousafzai 🦋💙 (@Khaanubya) November 24, 2020

Many showed support and urged to "respect the decision".

There can be a serious reason behind this Urwa and Farhan separation. If they both are OK with separation, what's point of people's being angry and saying love is fake. Respect their decision. #Urwahocane pic.twitter.com/m1Ox2QFpY1 — Umar Shehzad (@Umarhere73) November 24, 2020

Bless them with the great life ahead. People should just stop attacking them because it's seriously none of your business. Especially shut your mouth when you know nothing about them and their relationship.#Urwahocane #FarhanSaeed @VJURWA @farhan_saeed — Jaweria (@Jiya07006777) November 24, 2020

#UrwaHocane and #FarhanSaeed were among the top Twitter trends late on Tuesday night.

Earlier today, a local media outlet claimed, citing its sources, that Urwa and Farhan are set to part ways after having developed "irreconcilable differences which became a reason for the decision."

Urwa and Farhan have not responded to the reports yet.

Married on December 16, 2016 at Lahore's Shahi Mosque, Farhan and Urwa do not have any children.

Urwa Hocane made her acting debut with leading role in the 2012 romantic drama Meri Ladli alongside Ahsan Khan and Sajal Ali. She later appeared in serials Kahi Un Kahi.

She made her film debut in the 2014 romantic comedy Na Maloom Afraad opposite Fahad Mustafa, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Javed Sheikh. In June 2019, she launched a clothing line in collaboration with her sister Mawra Hocane. This year, she starred in the TV series Mushk alongside Imran Ashraf.

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, director, was the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and is the owner of the restaurant Cafe Rock in Lahore. He gained recognition for his role in drama serials Udaari and Suno Chanda.