Urwa-Farhan 'separation' shocks social media

One of the most loved celebrity couples in Pakistan, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed have reportedly decided to end their three-year marriage.

Social media was flooded with post laden with their pictures, expressing their shock and strong feelings over the reports of separation. 

Many showed support and urged to "respect the decision". 

#UrwaHocane and #FarhanSaeed were among the top Twitter trends late on Tuesday night.

Earlier today, a local media outlet claimed, citing its sources, that Urwa and Farhan are set to part ways after having developed "irreconcilable differences which became a reason for the decision."

Urwa and Farhan have not responded to the reports yet.

Married on December 16, 2016 at Lahore's Shahi Mosque, Farhan and Urwa do not have any children.

Urwa Hocane made her acting debut with leading role in the 2012 romantic drama Meri Ladli alongside Ahsan Khan and Sajal Ali. She later appeared in serials Kahi Un Kahi.

She made her film debut in the 2014 romantic comedy Na Maloom Afraad opposite Fahad Mustafa, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Javed Sheikh. In June 2019, she launched a clothing line in collaboration with her sister Mawra Hocane. This year, she starred in the TV series Mushk alongside Imran Ashraf.

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, director, was the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal and is the owner of the restaurant Cafe Rock in Lahore. He gained recognition for his role in drama serials Udaari and Suno Chanda.

