Nida Yasir finally responds to skin whitening injection rumours

Pakistan's beloved television host Nida Yasir has garnered an immense fan base through her delightful and entertaining approach to engaging with her audience, fans, and the celebrities who grace her show.

During an interview, Pakistani television host Nida Yasir made a revelation about her use of skin-whitening injections called Glutathione, emphasizing its positive effects on the skin. The 49-year-old host shared insights into her personal life, discussing her relationships with her husband, mother-in-law, and her plans for the future after retirement.

"I personally take Glutathione shots and consume them regularly. Glutathione is an excellent skincare treatment. For those who are apprehensive about injections, it can also be consumed orally," she disclosed.

Nida addressed rumours surrounding her fair complexion, stating that she naturally possesses a wheatish skin tone. To demonstrate, she presented her hands on camera, highlighting the influence of makeup and lighting on her appearance.

Reflecting on her past, Nida admitted that she neglected her skin before her professional life began, disregarding sunscreen and proper care. However, she has since adopted a diligent skincare routine, including the regular use of sunblock and improved treatment for her skin.

What is Glutathione exactly? According to California-licensed physician and board-certified dermatologist Michael Lin, Glutathione is a natural antioxidant produced by the liver and can also be found in certain fruits and vegetables such as garlic, onions, avocado, parsley, and squash. Lin explains that Glutathione serves as a potent antioxidant within the liver, aiding the body in eliminating free radicals and toxins.

While some practitioners claim that oral consumption of Glutathione may not yield the same detoxifying results, as it is primarily absorbed by the digestive system, injections are favoured for their direct delivery.

On the work front, Yasir recently produced Wrong No, Mehrunisa V lub u, and Wrong No. 2.