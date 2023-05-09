Saba Qamar hospitalized after inhaling diesel fumes on set

Lollywood diva Saba Qamar rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster dramas and now she is winning hearts in the world of glitz and glam with her ultra-glam style, stylish looks and quick wit.

Through an Instagram Story, she recently shared an image from her hospital bed, displaying a cannula inserted into the back of her hand.

Accompanying the picture, she explained that the infection was a direct result of the prevalent use of diesel fuel on sets to create smog effects. The Cheekh star urged everyone to refrain from using diesel fuel, emphasizing its detrimental impact on health while sharing her own firsthand experience with its consequences.

"I have been suffering from a lung infection for the past few days due to the common use of diesel fuel on sets to create smog effects," wrote Saba on her Instagram Story. "I implore everyone to cease the use of diesel fuel as it is genuinely injurious to health. No one knows this better than I do, and it is an incredibly distressing situation."

Her director for the film Kamli, Sarmad Khoosat, also chimed in on the matter. Providing an update to fans about Saba's health, Sarmad took to his Instagram Story to express his thoughts. "Yes, please!" wrote the director, emphasizing his agreement. He added an eye-rolling emoji to convey his frustration, stating, "I also fail to comprehend this obsession with haze in visuals."

Continuing his message, Sarmad expressed the need to find better solutions if the haze was deemed unavoidable. He concluded with heartfelt prayers for Saba's recovery, writing, "Get well soon," addressing the megastar.