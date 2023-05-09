Ali Sethi seen trying to impress Shae Gill in latest video

Ali Sethi is a talented Pakistani singer, musician, and writer. Known for his soulful voice and versatility, He has captivated audiences with his heartfelt renditions of classical and contemporary music. He has gained recognition both nationally and internationally for his melodious compositions and emotionally charged performances.

In a recent Instagram post, Ali Sethi delighted his fans by sharing a video of himself honing his vocal skills and showcasing his singing abilities on the set of the show "Left Right." The clip captured a captivating moment as Ali passionately practised high notes, demonstrating his dedication to his craft.

With his signature voice, he effortlessly hit the challenging high notes, captivating listeners with his impeccable control and emotive delivery. The video showcased not only his exceptional vocal range but also his commitment to perfection and continuous growth as an artist.

"tryna impress @shaegilll ????????????" captioned the Pasoori crooner.

The video garnered an outpouring of support and admiration from fans and fellow artists, who praised Ali for his talent, dedication, and commitment to his craft.

On the work front, he delivered a mesmerizing and unforgettable performance at the renowned music festival, Coachella.